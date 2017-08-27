Saturday's much hyped fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor drew fans from all walks of life, even those who'd never typically watch a standard boxing match. But when some of those fans settled in to watch the spectacle, beverage and snacks in hand, they found themselves in a world of hurt.

Watching the fight wasn't cheap (nearly $100 on pay-per-view), so naturally, those who had technical issues as fight time neared -- on whatever platform -- were fighting mad.

At 6:28 p.m. PT, as the undercard matches preceding the event aired, the UFC admitted on Twitter it was having technical issues with its Fight Pass streaming service due to the overwhelming interest in the bout. It promised a quick resolution.

.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017

Fans were not soothed.

Define "shortly"... — Aaron L. King (@AaronLKing) August 27, 2017

How short? 40 minutes into it and I've seen a black screen. — Lui Calibre (@LuiCalibre) August 27, 2017

@UFCFightPass Fight Pass not working on android, iOS, Xbox or roku. Fix your app please :-( #MayMac #StoleMyMoneyFight — Nick Bova (@NickBova) August 27, 2017

Of course, many fight fans had planned parties, with large groups of friends hoping to watch the fight, making things worse. (UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

We have 30 people over for a party too!!! — Rosanna Tomiuk (@rosannatomiuk) August 27, 2017

Some fans thought they could turn to Showtime's pay-per-view stream. (Disclosure: Showtime is a subsidiary of CNET parent company CBS.)

Clown show. Going showtime and getting refund. — Michael Post (@mikpost) August 27, 2017

uh, too bad - I ordered it from Showtime because they had the foresight to increase server capacity. You will refund me on Monday. — JRob (@BeFreeWherever) August 27, 2017

That didn't work for everyone either. Showtime didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

We are aware of issues that may be affecting your ability to watch SHOWTIME & SHOWTIME Anytime streaming services. Check back for updates. — SHOWTIME SUPPORT (@sho_help) August 27, 2017

Is anyone's @Showtime stream working? We just dropped $100 and the stream is down. lol. — TRad (@TRadRaddatz) August 27, 2017

@sho_help just purchased fight online on computer per Showtime online stream. It is not working. If I can't see this fight I need a refund — Michael Shannon (@McMikeShan) August 27, 2017

@Showtime isn't working either. Don't pay twice — Steve McDonald (@mcdonst1) August 27, 2017

But at least some fans had a sense of humor about it.

Here's the Live Video pic.twitter.com/ZEWUVPq17i — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 27, 2017