McDonald's 'Rick and Morty' Szechuan sauce coming back

"Rick and Morty" fans -- and everyone else who fumed when McDonald's ran out of Szechuan sauce on Saturday -- take heart. Soon, you can all get sauced.

On Sunday, McDonald's tweeted an update about the rare chicken dipping sauce that became a cult phenomenon after a mention on animated show "Rick and Morty" in April.

The company needed to do something -- fans on social media had tweeted angrily about driving hours to get to one of the select locations offering the sauce, only to find each restaurant had received very limited supplies, some of which turned up on eBay asking high prices.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

The tweet said the company was "truly humbled" by the turnout of fans, some in costume, and called their decision to offer a "super-limited batch" of the sauce "well-intentioned" but "not cool."

The Szechuan sauce will be returning, and this time, not simply on one day and at a few restaurants, the tweet promised.

"We're bringing more -- a lot more -- so that any fan who's willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald's," the tweet states. No date was given, but the tweet did say the sauce would return "this winter."

Non-US eaters wanted to know if they'd eventually get the sauce, too, but a response from McDonald's Australia wasn't promising.