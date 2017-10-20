McCain Honest Ads Act looks to regulate online political ads

Sen. John McCain

Republican Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) is teaming with Democratic Sens. Mark Warner (Va.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) to introduce the Honest Ads Act that would increase disclosure requirements for online political ads in response to last year's election interference.

According to a preview of the act seen by Axios, it would amend the current Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 to include paid internet and digital advertisements as electioneering communication.

It would also require online platforms, such as Facebook, "to make reasonable efforts to ensure that foreign individuals and entities are not purchasing political advertisements in order to influence the American electorate."

"We stand with lawmakers in their effort to achieve transparency in political advertising. We have already announced the steps Facebook will take on our own and we look forward to continuing the conversation with lawmakers as we work toward a legislative solution," said Erin Egan, Facebook VP for US Public Policy in a statement to CNET.

Sen. McCain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.