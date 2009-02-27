Maybe a little too cheap: Compaq Presario CQ60-215DX

Barely more expensive than a decently configured Netbook, the $449 Compaq Presario CQ60-215DX looks like a good bargain at first, with its 16:9 screen and separate number pad, but this is a case where spending a little more can pay big dividends.

The AMD CPU gave us the overall slowest performance in the entry-level category of our current retail laptop roundup, and the battery lasted for less than two hours. Interestingly, this laptop is built into the exact same chassis as the HP G60-235dx , our favorite current entry-level retail laptop. For $599, that system gives you a faster Intel Dual-Core CPU, a bigger hard drive, more RAM, and even an HDMI output.

Then again, for $450, you should be happy this model comes with both mouse buttons.