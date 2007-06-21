May the Force be with the mailman

It's just a guess, but something tells us that the person who occupies this abode doesn't belong to the kind of neighborhood association that regulates the colors of one's house.
In fact, if we didn't know that she lived in a Manhattan apartment, we'd be willing to bet a margarita that this DIY X-wing starfighter mailbox belonged to fellow Craver Caroline McCarthy.
The tribute to Star Wars, which Uber-Review says was made from wood and PVC piping, boasts a wingspan that's a full 5 feet long. We hope only that the postal worker on this route doesn't try to overstuff the precariously perched prize, or he might end up getting Darth Mauled.
