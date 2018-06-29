Matt Groening's Netflix series Disenchantment gets a trailer

Don't have a cow, man, but Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, has a new series coming to Netflix, and the first teaser came out Thursday.

Disenchanment is a fantasy animated show focusing on Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson of Broad City), a princess who looks a bit like a young white-haired Marge Simpson. In the teaser, she's dragged before her father the king for some kind of mischief. Bart Simpson can relate.

"You've seen the future in Futurama, you've seen the present in (the Simpsons' hometown of) Springfield," the teaser's narrator intones. "So, what's the obvious third move? The past, of course! Welcome to Dreamland."

Disenchantment comes to Netflix on Aug. 17.