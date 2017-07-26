Matt Groening

Matt Groening already conquered suburbia with "The Simpsons" and sci-fi with "Futurama." Now he's turning his eye for animation to the fantasy realm with a new Netflix series called "Disenchantment." Netflix announced Tuesday it ordered 20 episodes, which will premiere in 10-episode chunks starting in 2018.

"'Disenchantment' will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said in a statement. Rough Draft Studios, the animators behind "Futurama," will also work on "Disenchantment."

The show is set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland and stars a "hard-drinking young princess" named Bean and her elf buddy Elfo and personal demon Luci. Perhaps Bean will become the Bender of the fantasy world. Abbi Jacobson of "Broad City" will voice Bean.

Netflix promises a parade of exotic creatures ranging from harpies to trolls. If this all sounds a lot like "Futurama," but with ogres instead of aliens, you're probably on the right track.

Update, July 25 at 11:50 a.m. PT: This story has been updated to correct Abbi Jacobson's name.