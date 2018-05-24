CNET también está disponible en español.

Matt Groening Netflix series Disenchantment gets release date

The new animated series from the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama is slated for August.

Disenchantment drops on Netflix Aug. 17.

If you've been clamoring for a new series from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, you've got to hang on just a few more months.

Groening's upcoming animated series Disenchantment will hit Netflix Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the show's Twitter account Wednesday.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Disenchantment is set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland and stars a "hard-drinking young princess" named Bean and her elf buddy Elfo and personal demon Luci. Abbi Jacobson of Broad City will voice Bean. 

