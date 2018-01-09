StuartMorgan

Will we ever be able to power electronics with body heat? Matrix Industries is still trying.

I still remember being wowed by the idea of the Matrix Industries PowerWatch a year ago. It was one of the wilder ideas I've seen at CES: a perpetually powered fitness watch charged by body heat. The technology -- using thermal gradients and an aluminum case design with ridges that act as heat vents -- wasn't able to drive very high-powered functions, so the first watch basically told time and counted steps.

This year, the new Matrix PowerWatch X takes another step forward by adding notifications. It's not a big step, but it makes the new X more like a smartwatch than the previous version. It also measures steps and, like the original model, can do accurate calorie counting (according to Matrix) by measuring electrical energy output that your body's expending.

It looks a little like a bulky Casio G-Shock. It's being unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, and we'll be trying one on this week.

Matrix Industries

The founders of Matrix suggested more power-intensive processing could come next, the last time I spoke to them. Would thermal gradient-driven charging help power higher-end smartwatches, or phones or wireless earbuds? No, probably not now. But the PowerWatch X is water-resistant to 200 meters, and can last two years on standby between wrist recharges without losing data and now it gets phone notifications, too. It costs $249 to preorder (last year's PowerWatch was $199). We don't have international availability information yet, but that price converts to about £185 or AU$315.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.