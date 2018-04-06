Getty Images

A judge in Boston gave Massachusetts the go-head to proceed with a lawsuit against Equifax.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger made the decision Wednesday to deny Equifax's motion to dismiss the suit, which centers around a security breach that exposed the data of about 147 million people, Reuters reported.

The suit says Equifax didn't safeguard its data and didn't notify those affected promptly.

Equifax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.