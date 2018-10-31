Marvel's Winter Soldier and Falcon could team up for a Disney TV series

Marvel

Take this with a grain of salt, but there's word more Marvel heroes could join the ranks of Disney's new streaming service.

Variety reports that Falcon and Winter Soldier could team up for a limited series on the new streaming platform arriving in 2019.

Writer and producer Malcolm Spellman, known for musical drama series Empire, could write the series, though the source of that information has yet to be revealed.

Also note, Marvel and Disney declined to comment to Variety on the potential series, and has not yet responded to CNET's request for comment.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan play Falcon and the Winter Soldier respectively, last seen swinging punches in Avengers: Infinity War Part I. Previous reports on what big shows could come to Disney's platform have dangled Scarlet Witch and Loki limited series of six to eight episodes, with Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston potentially reprising their original roles.

Disney's new streaming service is yet to be named, but we do know it will have shows produced by Marvel Studios and Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige. But whether these characters, who have yet to have standalone movies, will see TV series of their own is still up in the air.