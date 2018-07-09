Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 goes back to '60s in retro-style fan trailer

A creative fan has brought Insomniac Games' upcoming Spider-Man game back in time with a retro trailer.
The video cuts together footage from the game with a grainy filter, to the tune of the beloved 1967 Spider-Man animated series' theme song.
Like an old fashioned TV show, it showcases the game's action and introduces the cast -- Mary Jane Watson, a snarling Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Miles Morales, Captain Yuri Watanabe, "tons of baddies" and Peter Parker/Spider-Man.
The homage trailer, first reported by io9, was put together by YouTube user Ascender.
The PS4-exclusive Spidey adventure got a massive showcase at E3 last month and hits shelves on Sept. 7.
The classic theme song has been featured on the soundtracks to several Spider-Man movies, with an Aerosmith cover in the 2002 original and a Michael Buble one in its sequel. An orchestrated version, by Michael Giacchino, plays during the credits of last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
On Friday, it was reported that Spidey co-creator Steve Ditko died late last month, aged 90.
