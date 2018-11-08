Marvel's official Avengers 4 countdown clock is going forever

Screenshot by Jennifer Bisset/CNET/Marvel

Marvel fans have been waiting seemingly forever for the next Avengers.

Now they'll know exactly how long they'll have to wait. To the second.

Marvel has launched a countdown clock on its official website to "Avengers: Untitled", the second part of the Avengers: Infinity War epic that left heroes Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Groot, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Mantis, Drax, Quill, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Maria Hill and Nick Fury in the literal dust.

With over 170 days left at time of writing, that's one long countdown. Anyone game to sit and stare for the whole run?

If you are that keen, you might enjoy our explainer on every little detail Marvel has to offer.

The untitled Infinity War sequel will explode (finally) on screens May 3.