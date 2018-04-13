Marvel's Jessica Jones gets season 3 on Netflix

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Time for a bourbon, Jessica Jones fans.

Marvel's Jessica Jones is getting a third season on Netflix, announced by the streamer little more than a month after the show's second season premier.

Krysten Ritter plays Jessica Jones, a private investigator with superhuman strength. At her side is her best friend and adoptive sister Patsy (Rachael Taylor) and at her door is the powerful attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) who sometimes hires her services. But that's only when Jess isn't completely drunk and they're not pissed off at each other.

Jessica Jones is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jessica herself has featured in Marvel's The Defenders crossover series, also on Netflix, featuring Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil.

Another successful series under its belt is good news for Netflix, especially with Disney planning to pull Marvel, Pixar and other content under the company's umbrella for its own streaming platform by 2019. Luckily for Netflix, Marvel TV series will stay put.

No word yet on when season three of Jessica Jones will kick down our front doors.