Chocolate vs. vanilla, Star Wars vs. Star Trek. Marvel vs. DC. Whatever the pairing, some fans can't enjoy both, and would rather pick a side and duke it out.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has had enough, and on Saturday, he asked his followers to knock it off and go to neutral corners.

Even though the Guardians are Marvel characters, Gunn noted that he occasionally mentions DC Comics, only to watch his Twitter feed turn into the Friday Night Fights. And somehow, the resulting arguments always seem to involve the 2016 Zack Snyder film "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

1 Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

3 At least when you’re screaming at each other about Trump, it’s something of international importance. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

5 As Marvel and DC super fans you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

7 But at the very least, when you do, untag me. I’ve muted a lot of you guys, but not all. Thanks. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

Fans who took the time to respond were generally in agreement that both sides can coexist.

Calm down, peeps. You can like both. I’m a Marvel girl, but you’d best believe I was dreamy-eyed when I left the theatre post Wonder Woman. — Mara Copland (@maracopland) October 30, 2017

It's perfectly fine to like content from both studios. Don't know why people can't seem to agree on that. — The Rock Father™ (@therockfather) October 29, 2017

Can’t we all just get along:) — Jerry Ordway (@JerryOrdway) October 29, 2017

Really don't get it. The same conversation over and over again. Makes me want to stop working conventions. — Benjamin Sawyer (@sketchsawyer) October 29, 2017

Its like how people argue over Fords and Chevys. It's still a car in the end. Marvel and DC are just comics. People need to stop bitching. 🙄 — Hobbit (@KatieShields93) October 29, 2017

it feels good being in the boat that loves both — The Real One (@TheRealMike31) October 29, 2017

But of course, "Batman v Superman," winner of four bad-movie Razzies this year, came in for some commentary.

That's only because A) It's terrible and B) Some DC fans have terrible taste. — Sash (@Daggard) October 29, 2017

BVS is a masterpiece. — Rob.reads_comics (@Rob_readscomics) October 29, 2017

The ultimate cut of BVS is actually really good, it answers a lot of the lingering questions from the theatrical cut. The warehouse fight scene is one of my favorite Batman action sequences. — Chris Smarto (@ChrisSmarto) October 29, 2017

Truly one of the divisive works of film in our time — Sean Patrick Morceau (@HumanNaturesSon) October 29, 2017

And others pointed out that the two universes have come together on occasion with no ill effects.

I always loved both! This is the movie I want to see! pic.twitter.com/W1y9aNl1Nh — Chris O'Skullivan (@cposul) October 30, 2017