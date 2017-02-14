Make your own Marvel superhero strawberries

Decorate chocolate-covered strawberries to symbolize the Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Iron Fist, Black Panther and Captain Marvel for Valentine's Day.

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic dessert for Valentine's Day. Marvel Entertainment shows how to take this tasty treat to a geekier level with a new how-to video.

In the video, posted Friday, YouTube star Koalipops shows how to transform ordinary strawberries into treats fit for superheroes.

Using white and dark chocolate, as well as colored frosting, the video offers step-by-step instructions to symbolize the Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Iron Fist, Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

Sadly, there's no Iron Man berry, which is odd since most of his suit is strawberry red in color. But that doesn't mean you can't make your own.

