The Avengers and a whole ton of other Marvel movie heroes and villains left their body armor and spandex at home to participate in a mind-blowing "class photo" celebrating 10 years of Marvel Studios.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with "Iron Man" in 2008 and has delivered a string of action blockbusters ever since. The sheer star power on display in the class photo is enough to blind you.

Marvel released the photo Thursday, and it comes from a secret photo session on Oct. 7 in Atlanta on the set of the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War." You can go behind the scenes of the shoot in a video also released by Marvel on Thursday.

The photo includes big-name stars like Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange). If you can't figure out who everyone is by looking at the photo, you can check the list of participants posted by Marvel.

While the gathering is impressive, some big names didn't make it to the photo shoot. Notably missing are Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest Jane Foster, and Lupita Nyong'o, who stars as Nakia in the latest Marvel movie "Black Panther."

And that's not all. We're also short on Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Raccoon), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Idris Elba (Heimdall) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson on "Agents of Shield"), among others. It's not surprising so many actors are absent. Herding Marvel stars is probably more difficult than herding cats.

Gregg at least explained on Twitter why he missed the occasion:

So sad I couldn’t make this shoot. Honored to be part of MCU. I was proudly repping #agentsofSHIELD at #MadisonSquareGarden for @NY_Comic_Con @Marvel pic.twitter.com/1TtNtyRbIC — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) February 8, 2018

As for the people in the photo you don't recognize, they're the behind-the-scenes movers and shakers like Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and casting director Sarah Finn.

And just in case you overlooked him, you can find Marvel legend Stan Lee near the middle in the second row up. It wouldn't be a proper MCU photo without him.