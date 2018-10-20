There are 10 Marvel movies coming in the next 4 years

Marvel Studios

Disney just revised its release schedule for movies through 2022 and has removed an untitled Marvel film from its 2020 dates. Was it Guardians of the Galaxy 3? While there's no way to know for sure, it was expected to be one of the next films in production.

In axing the July 31, 2020, date, Disney and Marvel have opted to release just two films that year. Now, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films will be:

Captain Marvel

Avengers 4

Untitled Marvel: May 1, 2020

Untitled Marvel (potentially Doctor Strange 2?): Nov. 6, 2020

Untitled Marvel (possibly Black Panther 2

Untitled Marvel (I'm out of ideas, maybe Black Widow

Untitled Marvel (no really, what could this be? X-Men?): Nov. 5, 2021

Untitled Marvel: Feb. 18, 2022

Untitled Marvel: May 6, 2022

Untitled Marvel: July 29, 2022

The list doesn't include Spider-Man: Far From Home. That film is being released July 5, 2019, by Sony Pictures, even though with specific licensing agreements, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is still a part of the MCU.

Now that Disney has purchased Fox, numerous Marvel characters have been brought back under a single banner. What does that mean for the future of the X-Men in the MCU? It's truly anyone's guess, but as CNET's Ashley Esqueda explains below, a Doctor Strange sequel could open up a whole realm of new possibilities...