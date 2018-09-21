Marvel's Kevin Feige taking over X-Men movie franchise

20th Century Fox

The X-Men are getting a new boss -- and it's not Professor X.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will oversee the X-Men franchise now that Disney has acquired most of 20th Century Fox's entertainment assets, Disney CEO Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Thursday.

Those assets include the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Deadpool, The Simpsons, Ice Age and Planet of the Apes.

"I think it only makes sense," Iger said about the absorption of the newly acquired franchises. "I want to be careful here because of what's been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn't be two Marvels."

Some fans have long clamored to see foul-mouthed Deadpool join the Avengers, but when asked directly by THR, Iger hedged.

"Kevin's got a lot of ideas," he said. "I'm not suggesting that's one of them. But who knows?"

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds isn't against that idea. When a fan tweeted an apparently Photoshopped image of Deadpool and Avengers leader Captain America together in June, Reynolds responded, "It's real in my heart."

The Avengers mixing with other heroes would also please Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, and who repeated a 2014 statement that he'd like to see his character fight Wolverine.