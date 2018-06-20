Marvel's Iron Fist, TV shows may fill movies' absence from Comic-Con

Netflix

Marvel Studios is not expected to have a big movie presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but Marvel's TV shows could be getting a bigger spotlight instead.

Marvel's Iron Fist is reportedly going to have a panel, featuring star Finn Jones along with other cast and crew in order to promote the Netflix show's second season, according to Deadline.

The outlet also reports that there is a possibility that other Marvel shows on Netflix could be getting announcements, including The Punisher's second season and Daredevil's third season.

CNET has reached out to Netflix and Marvel Studios to confirm, and did not immediately hear back.

Marvel Studios is not having a large Hall H panel this year, where it historically makes big reveals for its movies. Last year, Marvel gave fans an early look at Avengers: Infinity War months before an official trailer was made widely available. However some type of presence for the movie is likely, with fans hoping that next year's Avengers 4 might finally receive its title.