Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US, and Google has created a special Doodle to celebrate the life of the civil rights activist.

This year's Doodle features an illustration of a young girl sitting on her father's shoulders in a crowd. Created by guest artist Cannaday Chapman in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network, the Doodle depicts a young girl enthralled by Martin Luther King Jr.'s words.

"I would like people to remember that current events and our actions today will shape the future generations of tomorrow," Chapman told Google. "What kind of example do we want to set for our children and our children's children?"

