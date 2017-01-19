'The Martian' author bringing space to the small screen

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

After successfully conquering the publishing world and getting Matt Damon out of a real pickle in the Hollywood version of "The Martian," author Andy Weir is taking us back to space again with a new hour-long television drama.

Weir confirms that CBS has picked up his pilot for a show called "Mission Control" that will follow the next generation of astronauts and scientists as they juggle life and a critical mission. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).

Weir, who originally self-published the novel version of "The Martian" will serve as a writer and executive producer for the new show, according to Variety. Aditya Sood, who produced the "Martian" movie, will also be involved.

We already had at least 40 geektastic shows to look forward to in the coming months, but now it looks as if we'll have to find some more time to squeeze this one in too.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers. Read it here.

40 40 sci-fi, fantasy and geek-tastic TV shows for 2017



