Marshmallow Peep Oreos are coming, and our teeth hurt already

Marshmallow Peeps bring out strong opinions. Some folks love them, some hate them. Some won't touch the Easter basket staple when they're fresh but devour them after they've sat around for a few weeks and settled into a tougher, more chewable consistency.

But this year, Marshmallow Peeps have run headlong into another American sweet treat -- Oreo cookies.

This Oreo variety uses the golden vanilla sandwich cookies, not the traditional chocolate, and fills them with a sparkly pink Peep-inspired creme. Oreo's traditional creme filling is kinda marshmallowy anyway, so I imagine that this will just taste sweeter without affecting the texture so much.

Easter isn't until April 16 this year, but the Junk Food Aisle Instagram account found the new cookies last week at Walmart. Oreo told TODAY that they won't be available nationwide until Wednesday, though some folks on social media seem to be locating them already. And give credit to intrepid food-craze finder Eric Huang, who sniffed out the new flavor plans back in October.

Naturally, people have opinions.

@emerylord Though really, I think it would be better if they somehow put an Oreo in the middle of a peep for an added surprise crunch. — Abbe Goldberg (@itsabbe) February 19, 2017

Hey, they've got to be better than 2015's innovation, Peeps-flavored milk -- or last summer's Swedish Fish-flavored Oreos, for that matter. It's not even St. Patrick's Day yet, but apparently Easter's arrived early.

