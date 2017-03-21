M&S pulls Google ads for fear of appearing next to extremists

Carl Court, Getty Images

British retailer Marks and Spencer became the latest company to remove its ads from Google this weekend for fear they will appear next to extremist content.

M&S joins the British government and banks RBS, Lloyds and HSBC in suspending its adverts from all of Google's platforms in the wake of an investigation by The Times that uncovered adverts for well-known companies appearing next to YouTube videos made by supporters of extremist groups.

"In order to ensure brand safety, we are pausing activity across Google platforms whilst the matter is worked through," said a spokeswoman for Marks and Spencer in a statement.

Ads appearing alongside YouTube videos generate money for the creator every time they are clicked, meaning that companies could inadvertently be giving money to extremists.

McDonald's, L'Oreal, Audi, the BBC, the Guardian and advertising giant Havas have all pulled their digital ads from Google in the UK.

Google's head of Europe Matt Britten reportedly apologized at a conference on Monday, according to the Guardian. "Clearly we need to do more," he said.



Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.