MARKET CLOSE: Techs end week with modest gains

Technology stocks made slight gains in Friday trading as the Nasdaq composite moved up 23 points to 3,451.53. The Dow Jones industrial average closed off 63 points to 10,817.95.

The Dow declined after the jobs report showed the U.S. economy generated new jobs at a slower pace in October, and hourly wages rose.

"The markets are due for a little bit of a stall on an intermediate-term basis," said Paul Cherney, an analyst at S&P Marketscope. "I am positive on the market, but it's not going to go up 2 percent every day. We will go up a bit, then we will retrace or go sideways, then we will go up a bit more."

Qualcomm (Nasdaq: QCOM) picked up $7.69 to $70.50 after the company beatanalysts' estimates as surging licensing revenues made up for lower cell phone sales in South Korea.

Intel (INTC) shares lost 69 cents to $45.94. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed unchanged at $23.75 and IBM (IBM) fell $1.81 to $100.13.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: FON) added $1.38 to $23.88 after it lowered earnings guidance for the next few years for its core telco unit.

Yahoo! (YHOO) rose $1.31 to $68.75. America Online (AOL) slid 57 cents to $53.43 while Amazon.com (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) fell $2.19 and $2.63 a share, respectively. CMGI trimmed 63 cents to $21.94.

Priceline.com (Nasdaq: PCLN) plunged $2.13 to $4.72 a day after the company's chief financial office quit and it warned of slow growth ahead.

Goto.com, Inc. (Nsadaq: GOTO) picked up 63 cents to $16.75 after it announced a three-year search distribution agreement with newly formed Terra Lycos (Nasdaq: TRLY).

Microsoft (MSFT) lost $2.06 to $68.25. Oracle (ORCL) tacked on 75 cents to $30.31 and Sun Microsystems (SUNW) picked up $4 to $113.06.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: KLIC) lost $3.13 to $11.75 following an announcement that revenues for its first fiscal quarter of 2001 will be lower than expected.

Among widely held PC stocks, Dell (DELL) gained 75 cents to $32.56; Compaq (CPQ) trimmed 33 cents to $31.09; Apple Computer (AAPL) clipped 6 cents to $22.25 and Gateway (GTW) closed unchanged at $50.40.

