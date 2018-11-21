Mark Zuckerberg says resigning as Facebook chairman not in the cards

CNN

Mark Zuckerberg says he has no plans to step down as chairman of Facebook in the face a mounting uproar over how Facebook executives handled a series of scandals.

"That's not the plan," the Facebook CEO said in a CNN interview Tuesday evening. "I'm not going to be doing this forever, but I'm not currently thinking that makes sense."

The question about Zuckerberg's role leading the company he co-founded 13 years ago came a week after The New York Times reported that Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg "ignored warning signs" of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw a political consultancy use data from millions of Facebook users. The company also knew about Russian influence activities on its platform as early as spring 2016, according to the report.

The Times reported that Facebook hired a firm called Definers Public Affairs to retaliate against or spread inflammatory information about its critics. On Friday, a group of Democratic senators sent a letter pressing the social network for more details about its relationship with Definers.

During Zuckerberg's wide-ranging interview, he said he learned of the Definers' work with Facebook by reading the Times report.

"I do run the company. I am responsible for everything that happens here," Zuckerber said. "I don't think this point was about a specific PR firm; it's about how we act."

