Facebook's Zuckerberg wants to get 1 billion people in VR

"At every step along the way, the future is built by people who believe it can be better."

That's the message Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, brought to the company's fourth annual Oculus Connect virtual reality developer conference Wednesday. As in previous years, Zuckerberg joined the stage to discuss the promise of what virtual reality can be and show off some goodies.

The company tallied 100 million app downloads, he said, and added that the company continues to work on a less-bulky version of its headsets.

But he said the company has a goal: Get 1 billion people in VR.

He didn't say by when, but showed off a new lower-cost device, called Oculus Go to make it happen.

Unlike the company's flagship Oculus Rift device, the Oculus Go doesn't need to be tethered to a bulky PC or have a phone snapped into it. Instead, it is all self-contained, and will cost $199 (less than half the $499 price tag of the Rift) and be available by "early next year," he said.

Hugo Barra, Facebook's head of Oculus, said he believes more people will use VR when they have a standalone device like Oculus Go. It was also designed to be more comfortable to wear, with stretchy straps to hold the device on your head and more breathable fabric. It also has speakers built in, so you don't have to wear headphones.

"We believe Oculus Go will be the most accessible VR experience," Barra said.

The company also said it's working on a new version of its Rift headset. A new prototype first shown last year, called "Santa Cruz," will also be made available to developers next year, Barra said. In the meantime, Oculus said it'll cut the Rift's price to $399, marking a third price cut in the past year and a half since the device launched.

While these new features and products are key to Facebook's focused on discussing the promise of what VR can do. Most people won't have a chance to go into space, he said, but they can in VR. He also talked about doctors at using VR ahead of heart surgery and teams holding meetings in virtual rooms.

"We're legitimately excited about the future and we're committed to making it a reality," he said.

This story is developing...

