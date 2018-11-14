CNET también está disponible en español.

Mark Zuckerberg 'not able' to attend international disinformation hearing

The Facebook CEO declined a five-parliament invitation to appear in London.

Facebook says Mark Zuckerberg can't attend a London disinformation hearing, but politicians aren't giving up.

Mark Zuckerberg is "not able" to attend a joint disinformation hearing in London despite calls from politicians from five countries.

The Facebook CEO isn't giving in to pressure to give testimony on Nov. 27, even after Argentina, Australia and Ireland added their voices to the UK and Canada's last week.

Damian Collins, chair of the UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, is leading the charge and noted that the social network's response is "hugely disappointing."

"The fact that he has continually declined to give evidence, not just to my committee, but now to an unprecedented international grand committee, makes him look like he's got something to hide," he said in an emailed statement.

Facebook declined the initial invitation from the British and Canadian politicians in October, prompting them to send another with additional signatures from their Argentinian, Australian and Irish counterparts.

This came after Zuckerberg turned down a spring invitation to give evidence to the UK Parliament about Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, since he'd already answered questions from the European Union's Parliament and the US Congress.

