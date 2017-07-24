Zuckerberg fires up the Zuckergrill live on Facebook

Screenshot/Facebook

Oh-oh those summer nights -- what to do when you're at a loose end?

If you're anything like Mark Zuckerberg, you butcher yourself some brisket and stick it on the smoker, then fire up a Facebook live video so the whole world can see.

The Facebook CEO spent an hour and 25 minutes broadcasting live from his back yard on Sunday evening while he was waiting for his meat to cook. Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, even popped into view a couple times on the livestream.

The problem with smoking your own meat is that it leaves you with plenty of time to kill, which is why Zuckerberg decided to turn to the good people of Facebook to entertain him. Viewers asked him questions about investing in healthcare ("we don't spend enough on spending cures for diseases") and affordable internet in Africa ("we have a lot more to do").

The Facebook CEO turned his attention to international development in 2015, attempting to beam free internet to Africa. Closer to home, he's focused on the fight against fake news. His recent travels in the US have fuelled speculation that he could be planning a run for office. But polls have suggested that he wouldn't beat President Trump in an election.

He ended by the stream by pouring Coca-Cola on the ribs he was grilling and trying to show us what was going on inside his smoker. "Look at that," he said, while immersing his phone in meat fumes. Onlookers couldn't actually see the meat for smoke, so we'll just have to take his word for it that it was really there.