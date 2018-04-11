Quick, somebody friend Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He's having a tough day.
Amid the fallout from the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica revelations in recent weeks, two senate committees questioned Zuckerberg on Tuesday. With 44 senators in attendance from both sides of the aisle, the questioning was understandably tense.
But as Twitter users watched live on C-SPAN, it was easy to turn the grim images of Zuckerberg into comic relief.
The senators, especially Iowa's Chuck Grassley, also came in for their share of jokes.
For a time on Tuesday, the Zuckerberg news didn't make it into Facebook's own trending news list. (At press time, it was there.)
