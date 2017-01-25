Mark Zuckerberg denies he's running for president

Up Next This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

James Martin/CNET

If you were hoping we'd have a President Zuck someday, apparently it's not in the cards.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and CEO, denied the idea on Tuesday, according to a report by BuzzFeed.

"No," Zuckerberg wrote to the website. "I'm focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative."

He's referring to the organization he co-founded with his wife, Priscilla Chan. It's a limited liability company focused on giving away most of the couple's fortune for philanthropic causes. A few of the company's lofty goals: curing all diseases in the lifetime of their daughter, Max, and pushing for personalized learning in schools.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The denial comes after a litany of speculation about his intent to run, including reports by Vanity Fair and the Los Angeles Times.

Zuckerberg's actions of late have fueled the fire, as some have noted he's been doing a lot of things lately that could resemble campaigning. For example, as part of his annual New Year's challenge, he's vowed to try to visit and meet people from about 30 states. He also said in December he's no longer an atheist -- as in, people like a president who believes in some sort of God.

Facebook's board has also restructured the way the company's stock works, which would allow Zuckerberg to maintain control of the company even if he gave away equity or stepped aside for two years in a government position or office.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative also earlier this month added some political firepower to its leadership. Zuckerberg poached David Plouffe, an ex-Obama adviser, from Uber, where he had been working as the ride-hailing company's chief adviser.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.