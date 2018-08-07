Mark Hamill/Twitter

The Hollywood Walk of Fame could be strong with the Force, if Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has his way.

Hamill suggested Monday that the destroyed star for President Donald Trump be replaced with one for his fellow Star Wars actor and friend Carrie Fisher. She doesn't currently have a star on the famous sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard embedded with five-pointed stars honoring various celebrities.

"How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like Carrie Fisher," the Luke Skywalker actor tweeted.

Hamill floated the idea in reference to news of an upcoming vote by the West Hollywood City Council on a resolution that urges removal of President Donald Trump's star, which he received in 2007 for his work as producer of the Miss Universe pageant. It's been vandalized numerous times, including several weeks ago by a man with a pickaxe.

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

"The city council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state and country," reads the resolution dated Monday. It was initiated by West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore John D'Amico and city council member Lindsey Horvath.

A petition started in 2016 calls for the star to be removed altogether. It currently has more than 47,000 signatures.

Fisher died in 2016, after she finished filming her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but will reunite with Hamill on screen posthumously via unseen footage in the upcoming Star Wars Episode 9 film.

The yet-to-be-titled Star Wars Episode 9 opens worldwide in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

Read everything we know about the upcoming Star Wars movie so far.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Comic-Con 2018: We went to America's epic entertainment geekfest, and this is everything we saw.