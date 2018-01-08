(Warning: Possible spoilers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ahead.)
Mark Hamill sent a congratulatory tweet to his "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" co-star Laura Dern Sunday night, and revealed a little something about the film.
At Sunday night's Golden Globes, Dern won a best supporting actress award for her role in HBO's "Big Little Lies." She then delivered an eloquent acceptance speech calling for support of and justice for the victims of sexual abuse and harassment.
When Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, sent his tweet, he mentioned that he and Dern's Admiral Holdo shared a deleted scene in "Last Jedi" and he has hopes it'll be included on the film's DVD release.
Wait, Holdo and Luke share a scene? "Star Wars" fans leapt on that news like a hungry Chewie on a plate of roasted porg.
Some folks though think Hamill is just trolling them, as the actor has been known to do. He did delete and resend the tweet more than once, though at least one deletion was to add a photo.
Seems like fans will have to wait for the "Last Jedi" DVD release to find out for sure. At least one site, The Digital Bits, is reporting that'll be March 27.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.