Mark Hamill swaps lightsaber for sword in History's Knightfall

The Knights Templar on History's drama series Knightfall will welcome a Jedi to the cast when Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill joins the series for its second season.

History announced on Monday is has green-lighted a season 2 of the drama show about the political and physical battles of the Knights Templar military order during the Middle Ages.

Hamill will take on the role of Talus, "a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order." So basically he's going to play Yoda with a sword.

The series stars Tom Cullen from Downton Abbey as a "courageous, and headstrong Templar Knight who serves as a driving force behind the Templar's quest to retrieve Christianity's most prized relic: The Holy Grail."

Knightfall will also get a new showrunner, Aaron Helbing from The Flash and Spartacus: War of the Damned.

"We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker 'Knightfall' in season 2 and welcoming Mark to the cast," said Eli Lehrer, History's executive vice president of programming.