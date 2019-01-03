Mark Hamill admires The Joker's New Year's resolutions

How are those New Year's resolutions going for you? Already not so good? Maybe it's time to take a lesson from Batman nemesis The Joker.

Mark Hamill isn't just Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, he also voices The Joker in various animated shows and specials. So when Twitter user 90sManiax tweeted Hamill's character cracking wise about his own resolutions in an episode from the 1990s show Batman: The Animated Series, the actor had to weigh in.

In the clip, The Joker resolves to stop murdering people in the new year, but declares that to do so, he's going to get a bunch of killing done before midnight.

Hamill's no fan of the murder spree, but he admits there are some positive to take from the maniac's resolve.

"You gotta admire his commitment," Hamill tweeted on New Year's Eve. "1- Decide what you want. 2- Make plans to achieve your goal. 3- Announce it to the world. 4- Execute your course of action that, hopefully, excludes executing anyone."

Happy to hear Hamill is all for making 2019 a murder-free year. Fans will see him again in the still-unnamed Star Wars: Episode 9, coming in December, although we don't know exactly how Luke will make an appearance, considering the events of The Last Jedi.