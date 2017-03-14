Marissa Mayer to step down as CEO after Yahoo sale

Mario Tama, Getty Images

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will step down after the company is officially sold to telecom giant Verizon.

An SEC filing Monday said after the deal is closed, Mayer will be replaced by Thomas J. McInerney as CEO of what will be then called Altaba. Also leaving will be Yahoo Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman.

Yahoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the change.

In January, the battered web pioneer also announced that Mayer would step down from the board after the company officially sells. Verizon was originally set to buy Yahoo for $4.83 billion, but after disclosures of security breaches, the price dropped by $350 million.