Yeah, Animal Crossing on mobile is good, but have you ever tried mobile Mario Kart?

No, you haven't, because there is no Mario Kart on iOS or Android. That will change though, as Nintendo Wednesday made a big announcement via Twitter: Mario Kart is coming to mobile platforms in the form of Mario Kart Tour.

Not much information on the game was announced, though Nintendo did note that it'd hit your phones and tablets by the end of March 2019.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Mario Kart has always been popular, but it's enjoyed something of a resurgence with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a game that hit Nintendo's Switch console last April and has since sold over 7.33 million units. That's in addition to the 8 million copies that Mario Kart 8 sold on the Wii U.

Mario Kart Tour will be the Nintendo's fifth mobile game. The gaming giant first released Miitomo, a social-networking game, to test the iOS and Android waters. Since then, Nintendo has brought Mario, Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing to mobile.