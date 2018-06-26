Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets Nintendo Labo support

Nintendo Labo is getting Mario support. Or, more accurately, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting Labo support.

A free software update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch makes the game compatible with the Labo's Toy-Con Motorbike setup. Did we mention it's free?

The Toy-Con Motorbike comes in the Labo Variety Pack, along with the fishing rod and piano, and uses the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to turn cardboard handlebars into motion controllers. Until now, it's been usable only with a mini game built for the Labo.

Conversely, if you're a fiend for Mario Kart and want a new way to play, the Toy-Con Variety Kit will set you back $70, £60 or AU$100.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a wise place for Nintendo to bring Labo functionality: At over 9 million units sold, it's the Switch's second highest selling title.

For more on Nintendo Labo, one of the illustrious gaming company's craziest ideas yet, check out our review.