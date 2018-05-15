The internet remembers Margot Kidder, better known as Superman's Lois Lane

Margot Kidder, the Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman, reportedly died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday at the age of 69.
The internet had a few things to say about her passing, and will undoubtedly have more. We'll update this story with the best remembrances we spot.
Black Christmas appears to be another favorite:
Kidder is also being remembered for her struggle with bipolar disorder:
Her Lois Lane appears to have been a career-starting role model, too:
Kidder's manager didn't immediately reply to CNET's request for comment.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.