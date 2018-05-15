CNET también está disponible en español.

The internet remembers Margot Kidder, better known as Superman's Lois Lane

She reportedly died Sunday at the age of 69.

Superman

Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve in Superman.

 Getty Images

Margot Kidder, the Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman, reportedly died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday at the age of 69.

The internet had a few things to say about her passing, and will undoubtedly have more. We'll update this story with the best remembrances we spot.

Black Christmas appears to be another favorite:

Kidder is also being remembered for her struggle with bipolar disorder:

Her Lois Lane appears to have been a career-starting role model, too:

Kidder's manager didn't immediately reply to CNET's request for comment.

