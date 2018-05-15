The internet remembers Margot Kidder, better known as Superman's Lois Lane

Getty Images

Margot Kidder, the Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman, reportedly died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday at the age of 69.

The internet had a few things to say about her passing, and will undoubtedly have more. We'll update this story with the best remembrances we spot.

On-screen she was magic.

Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known.

I'll miss you #MargoKidder.

Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/UBlbszEIhb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2018

I saw SUPERMAN in the theater when I was six, and I had an instant crush on Lois Lane. I remember thinking how lucky Superman was to hang out with her. Margot Kidder was the coolest. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/piQ11a0PBm — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 14, 2018

My Lois Lane has passed away. RIP Margot Kidder. Thank you for my favourite movie ever. pic.twitter.com/dUmxwOUjyi — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) May 14, 2018

The only Lois Lane I acknowledge #RIPMargotKidder pic.twitter.com/lrglXJr8co — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 14, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Margot Kidder. A spark of vivacious life in all of her films. I loved her in cult horrors 'Sisters' and 'Black Christmas'. And of course she remains the best Lois Lane in the magical 'Superman' & 'Superman II'. RIP to a unique screen presence. pic.twitter.com/bQEVv7PSa3 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 14, 2018

Black Christmas appears to be another favorite:

Most people remember her as Lois Lane, but the essence of Margot Kidder to me is her salty, mischievous sorority sister in BLACK CHRISTMAS. She brought a little danger with her. pic.twitter.com/Stwur7OETm — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 14, 2018

RIP Margot Kidder. One of my favorite movies of hers is the original Black Christmas. It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 14, 2018

RIP Margot Kidder. People are going to wax poetic about her Lois Lane, but man, for me, her turn in Black Christmas is an all-time horror performance. — Jason Zinoman (@zinoman) May 14, 2018

Kidder is also being remembered for her struggle with bipolar disorder:

Margot Kidder should be remembered as much for courageously, candidly discussing her battles with mental illness as for any screen role.

There are no Supermen— or women. It is not a character deficiency to acknowledge such struggles and get the help and treatment you need!

RIP pic.twitter.com/ZD6RB3cfzU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 14, 2018

Her Lois Lane appears to have been a career-starting role model, too:

Superman was cool, but Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane made you want to grow up to become a reporter. pic.twitter.com/tOAnG9B5tD — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) May 14, 2018

TMZ reporting Margot Kidder has died. Her Lois Lane made me want to be a journalist. pic.twitter.com/6sz145V3k9 — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) May 14, 2018

Farewell #MargotKidder - as Lois Lane in the Superman movies you were the heart of a great franchise and a fine actress. RIP pic.twitter.com/gpKUa19GpR — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) May 14, 2018

Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with. RIP, Margot Kidder. pic.twitter.com/IhY73TB52P — DC (@DCComics) May 14, 2018

The Reeve Family and Foundation are deeply saddened by the loss of Margot Kidder. Fly high, our friend, shine bright. #Superman pic.twitter.com/EYWWevThQN — Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (@ReeveFoundation) May 14, 2018

