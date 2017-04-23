March for Science goes to tech central: ​Silicon Valley

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Tens of thousands of scientists and science supporters took to the streets Saturday for the March for Science, standing up for an intellectual framework that's done everything from measure the age of the universe to let you send a text message to your mom.

Marches and speeches took place across many cities across the United States -- Washington, DC, New York San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago -- and elsewhere in the world, too.

Organizers were careful to bill it as a nonpartisan event, but clearly many marchers had President Donald Trump and his administration's priorities in mind. In the march in San Jose, California, one chant went, "Ho ho, hey hey, don't defund the EPA," a reference to a massive budget cut proposed for the nation's Environmental Protection Agency. The Trump administration also has been openly skeptical of the scientific consensus about climate change and global warming.

Trump responded to the marches, which took place on Earth Day, with a statement: "Rigorous science is critical to my administration's efforts to achieve the twin goals of economic growth and environmental protection."

Marchers evidently felt science and the scientific method is under attack, though. But they argued that in the long run, reality wins out over unfounded opinions. At the San Jose, California, march, one quotation from astrophysicist and Cosmos TV show host Neil DeGrasse Tyson was popular on signs and T-shirts: "The good thing about science is that it is true whether or not you believe in it."

And they embraced the principles of science, including the peer-review process by which researchers scrutinize and validate research before it's published in journals. Such reviews, though not perfect, are key to spotting mistakes or even fraud and thus zeroing in on the truth.

One chant at the San Jose march: "What do we want? Science! When do we want it? After peer review!"