Guy stuck in ATM slips 'help me' notes to customers

Remember all those old jokes about receiving a fortune cookie fortune that read, "Help, I'm being held prisoner in a cookie factory"? That satirical scenario kind of came true in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday, when a man working on an automatic-teller machine became trapped, and used the machine's receipt slot to dispense notes begging for rescue.

Apparently a repairman working in a tiny room behind the machine got locked in, and he'd left his cell phone in his truck. Thankfully he had a pen and paper, and began slipping customers notes reading, "Please help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss."

Some people who received the message in their transaction thought it was a joke, Corpus Christi police officer Richard Olden told KRIS-TV, but thankfully for the trapped man, someone did call the police.

"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke," Olden told the station. Police kicked down the door with the faulty lock (which was why the repairman was there in the first place) and all was well.

"Everyone is OK," Olden said, "but you will never see this in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM, it was just crazy."