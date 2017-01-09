Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Can this be remotely justified?

You decide, as I tell you the story of Eric Bramwell.

This 35-year-old stood accused of stealing a universal TV remote control from the common area of an apartment complex in Wheaton, Illinois.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, Bramwell had a past that involved a somewhat universal penchant for stealing things -- specifically remotes and TVs.

It's unclear why this might have been. However, this last remote theft -- which happened in August 2015 -- seems to have driven prosecutors to change channels from the "The Young and The Restless" to "Law and Order."

Last week, Bramwell was given a 22-year sentence. It could have been worse. His so-called Class X sentencing could have seen him put away for 30 years.

The DuPage County Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement reported by the Tribune: "Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted time and time again and expected to avoid the consequences. That's not how it works, as Mr. Bramwell has now found out."

Bramwell was fingered after dropping a glove during his latest remote heist. His DNA was matched on a felon database and, during his November trial, prosecutors introduced similar incidents in five other apartment complexes.

I wonder whether they'll keep him away from the TV in jail.