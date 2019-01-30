Man reportedly paid $11 for a PS4 after pretending it was fruit

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's the most white collar of crimes: lying at the self serve at the supermarket. You know the drill: you approach the self serve desk at the shop. You scan the barcode or you weigh the fruit and pay the money.

Or do you? Maybe you could just tell a little white lie...

It's a trick usually employed by hucksters trying to buy fancy tomatoes at regular tomato prices, or avoiding paying extravagant prices for grapes. This time the trick was used to pay 9.29 Euros for a 340 Euro games console.

Which works out roughly US$11 for US$389. Good price if you can get it.

As initially reported in L'est Républicain, a 19-year-old man was arrested and convicted on January 24 for pretending a PlayStation 4 was fruit and vegetables at a Monbeliard supermarket, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France. Easy mistake to make.

Only this man made the same mistake twice, which suggests it probably wasn't a mistake, but a nefarious plan to buy consoles at fruit and vegetable rates.

That's right, the 19-year-old man in question did this twice. Only the second time he was caught and arrested. Apparently he stole the consoles to help pay for a ticket back to Nice.

According to reports he was sentenced to four months in prison.