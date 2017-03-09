Man destroys Kim Kardashian selfie books in store, cops say

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The police describe is as a "massacre."

You might think it a desecration of modern culture.

A 74-year-old man walked into a Connecticut bookstore and ended up accused of "spreading a red liquid all over some Kim Kardashian books," according to the Glastonbury Police Department's description on Facebook.

These weren't any old Kim Kardashian books. These were copies of her seminal work "Selfish," a collection of her finest selfies.

The police were clearly distressed by the scene. "Six copies of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived," they said.

Why, though, had the man allegedly done this? "He also left a lengthy note (that he took the time to type out) explaining his dislike of Ms. Kardashian and people like her," the police said.

The incident allegedly occurred on October 13 last year. Police only arrested the man -- identified by CBS Connecticut and other news outlets as Carl Puia -- on Monday and charged him with third-degree criminal mischief.

It's unclear why it took so long to identify the accused and arrest him or what may have driven him to dislike Kardashian. The Glastonbury Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request comment.

Kardashian's book of selfies drew a mixed reaction. It currently manages only three stars on Amazon.

But to pour red liquid over it is to pour scorn on a modern art form, one that has been embraced by the whole of society. Then again, that may have been the whole point.

