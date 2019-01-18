Mammoth great white shark may soon be a mommy shark, too-too-too-too-too-too

@oceanramsey/Instagram

Remember the mammoth Carcharadon named Deep Blue? If you don't here's a refresher.

Deep Blue is one of, if not the, largest great white shark ever caught on camera. This movie was shot by researcher Mauricio Hoyos Padilla off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico in 2015 https://t.co/VCvZjhGZ2M pic.twitter.com/OKFNNfYskH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 21, 2018

Thought to be the world's biggest great white shark, it is believed Deep Blue was recently spotted swimming with diver and marine biologist Ocean Ramsey off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Yes, diving with. Cage-free. Just swimming around in the great abyss of the ocean, hanging out. A decomposing sperm whale had attracted the gargantuan fish to the area, the first time she has been spotted near Hawaii.

At almost 21 feet (around 6.4meters) long, Deep Blue is about 1.3 times longer than your average Tesla, which means she can fit at least a family of five in that belly. Not that she would, of course! Ramsey told the Honolulu Star Advertiser that the great white came up and brushed the side of her boat, before calling her a "big, beautiful, gentle giant" which, from the images, certainly seems to look true.

To understand the sheer scale of the absolute unit, Juan Oliphant posted to his Instagram account this image of Ramsey swimming underneath the huge elasmobranch.

Believed to be more than 50 years old, Deep Blue may even be pregnant, according to CBS News. Ramsey told the Star Advertiser she is "shockingly wide" suggesting she might have a baby shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) swelling inside her.

On Jan. 16, Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources released a statement regarding the sperm whale carcass attracting a ton of attention from feeding sharks.

"We're asking people to stay out of the water around this carcass. We don't want anyone to get hurt if a shark swimming around the carcass mistakes them as food," said Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement chief Jason Redulla.

