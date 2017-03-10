Cute DIY Baby Groot puppet sits happily on your shoulder

Baby Groot grabbed hearts of Marvel fans in new trailers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and he's also led to some very cute toys.

When Baby Groot showed up on Rocket Raccoon's shoulder in the trailers, crafter Caleb Kraft was inspired to make his own Baby Groot puppet.

In a YouTube video posted Monday, Kraft shows step by step how to construct a Baby Groot shoulder puppet. It starts with a 3D model from Thingiverse.

"The basic principle works the same no matter what you're using as the body of your shoulder puppet," Kraft wrote on the Make blog. "A single cable is fed through the puppet and attached to the head. The neck is reduced to a single point that can flex and twist. As you push, pull, and twist the cable, the head moves."

The video shows not only how to use cables and velcro for the puppet's maneuverability, but also how to paint the model so it looks just like the Baby Groot in the movie trailers.

