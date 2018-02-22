How will 'Game of Thrones' end? Maisie Williams knows all

How will "Game of Thrones" end? Will Cersei go down in flames? Will Jon take the Iron Throne? Will Dany and her dragons rule Westeros? We fans won't know until the HBO hit returns in 2019, but Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has all the precious info.

Williams appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday, and the actress was cautious not to reveal too much about the still-under-wraps final season. But she couldn't resist a little bragging.

"I know the end of 'Game of Thrones,'" Williams said when asked, crossing her arms and smiling as the audience cheered.

But when Kimmel queried her about HBO president Casey Bloys' statement that the show was shooting multiple endings to hide the real one, Williams was skeptical.

"I immediately thought, 'I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings.'" she said.

And then she seemed to zing US President Donald Trump, noting "As we know, sometimes presidents don't always tell the truth."

Williams hinted around about the "Thrones" ending, which she called "incredible" and "surreal." She confessed she shared the top-secret final scripts with one person -- her mother.

"Are you allowed to give (them to) your mom?" Kimmel queried.

"Probably not, actually," she said cheerfully. "My mom's like, tweeting out, 'I know the end of 'Game of Thrones'!"

"Game of Thrones" returns sometime in 2019, but if you know Maisie Williams' mom, you might be able to learn the ending earlier.