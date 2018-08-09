Maisie Williams is keeping this one Game of Thrones prop

HBO

If you had to guess which item Maisie Williams is keeping as a memento of her time as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, you might think she'd hang onto Needle, her pointy little sword, or perhaps the coin with the phrase "valar morghulis."

Williams told BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw on Wednesday she's actually hanging onto a wardrobe item: Arya's leather doublet. Williams said Game of Thrones costumer Katy Taylor is sending her the jacket in the mail.

Williams says she didn't sneak any props off the set. "I didn't take anything other than a lot of dirt in my hair," she told Grimshaw.

The actress is completely done with filming the show, which has consumed nearly a decade of her life. She admits she "bawled" when her role wrapped. "I grew up with these people," she said. "It's like cutting an arm off."

Williams posted a cryptic farewell photo to Instagram in early July showing a pair of white shoes stained with fake blood.

Game of Thrones will return in 2019 for one final season. After that, we can look out for a prequel spin-off series from HBO.