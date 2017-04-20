Main squeeze: HTC sets May date for squeezable U phone

The company strongly hints that the edges of the upcoming phone are pressure sensitive, which would mean you could control it with a squeeze.

Phones
htc-squeeze-u-invitation.jpg

HTC is putting the squeeze on a new phone.

HTC

HTC wants U in May. The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is set to reveal a new phone with what looks like an intriguing new way of controlling it.

On Thursday, HTC sent an invitation for a 16 May event that will span Taipei, New York and London. The tagline reads "Squeeze for the Brilliant U", and an accompanying video shows a hand squeezing the edge of the device. That suggests the new phone will feature some kind of pressure-sensitive interface along the edge that you control by squeezing or swiping.

More stories

Up Next: 'We'll Skype you into the funeral'
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF