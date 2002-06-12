Magnolia adds to second round

Magnolia Broadband announced Tuesday that it raised an additional $1.5 million, bringing the total for its second round of funding to $7.5 million.
Magnolia makes low-power cell phone chips that send and receive radio signals. The company will use the new funding to complete customer trials of its flagship chip products. Magnolia received its first round of funding in April 2000 from Silverstar Holdings and raised additional financing from Silverstar, CIP Capital and Selway Partners in March and October 2001.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.